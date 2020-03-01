Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry Detected in Shares of Mastercard Inc-A (MA, V, PAYX, FISV, BKI)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Mastercard Inc-A ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 18.78. Following is Visa Inc-Class A with a a price to forward sales ratio of 17.02. Paychex Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.50.

Fiserv Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7.75, and Black Knight Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7.55.

