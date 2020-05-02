Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Apparel Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Ross Stores Inc (ROST, BURL, BKE, BOOT, TJX)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ross Stores Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.82. Following is Burlington Store with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.17. The Buckle Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.40.

Boot Barn Holdin follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.37, and Tjx Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.96.

