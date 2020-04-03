Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry Detected in Shares of Expeditors Intl (EXPD, FWRD, ATSG, UPS, CHRW)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Expeditors Intl ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.49. Forward Air Corp is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.35. Air Transport Se ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel-B follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.04, and Ch Robinson rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.55.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Air Transport Se on December 11th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $22.57. Since that call, shares of Air Transport Se have fallen 22.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.