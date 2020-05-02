MySmarTrend
Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Agricultural Products Industry Detected in Shares of Limoneira Co (LMNR, DAR, INGR, ADM, FDP)

Written on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:08am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Limoneira Co ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.31. Following is Darling Ingredie with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.24. Ingredion Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.06.

Archer-Daniels follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.41, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.32.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Limoneira Co and will alert subscribers who have LMNR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

