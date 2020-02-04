Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Agricultural Products Industry Detected in Shares of Limoneira Co (LMNR, INGR, DAR, ADM, FDP)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Limoneira Co ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.50. Following is Ingredion Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.90. Darling Ingredie ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.31, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.28.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Limoneira Co on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $18.43. Since that call, shares of Limoneira Co have fallen 28.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.