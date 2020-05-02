MySmarTrend
Chegg Inc is Among the Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (CHGG, BFAM, ABCD, STRA, LOPE)

Written on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:22am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Chegg Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 12.95. Bright Horizons is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.73. Cambium Learning ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.99.

Strayer Educatio follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.63, and Grand Canyon Edu rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.38.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cambium Learning and will alert subscribers who have ABCD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

