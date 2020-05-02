Brady Corp - A is Among the Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (BRC, CMPR, DLX, LABL, INWK)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Brady Corp - A ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.44. Cimpress Nv is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.24. Deluxe Corp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.07.

Multi-Color Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.58, and Innerworkings In rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.17.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Innerworkings In. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Innerworkings In in search of a potential trend change.