Brady Corp - A is Among the Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (BRC, CMPR, DLX, LABL, INWK)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Brady Corp - A ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.48. Following is Cimpress Nv with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.36. Deluxe Corp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.10.

Multi-Color Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.58, and Innerworkings In rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.22.

