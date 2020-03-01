Aaon Inc has the Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Building Products Industry (AAON, AWI, ALLE, TREX, SSD)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Aaon Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.03. Armstrong World is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.89. Allegion Plc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.22.

Trex Co Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.79, and Simpson Mfg rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.19.

