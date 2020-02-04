Aaon Inc is Among the Companies in the Building Products Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (AAON, AWI, TREX, ALLE, SSD)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Aaon Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.88. Armstrong World is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.12. Trex Co Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.34.

Allegion Plc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.85, and Simpson Mfg rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.46.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Allegion Plc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $126.45. Since that call, shares of Allegion Plc have fallen 27.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.