Us Cellular Corp is Among the Companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (USM, SPOK, SHEN, TMUS, TDS)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Us Cellular Corp ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 661.30. Following is Spok Holdings In with a a price to cash flow ratio of 34.74. Shenandoah Telec ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 32.35.

T-Mobile Us Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 26.22, and Telephone & Data rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.13.

