Top 5 Companies in the Regional Banks Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (CSFL, FBNC, PNFP, HTBI, BHBK)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Centerstate Bank ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 109.69. Following is First Bancorp/Nc with a a price to cash flow ratio of 43.59. Pinnacle Finl ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 42.30.

Hometrust Bancsh follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 37.72, and Blue Hills Banco rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 31.78.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pinnacle Finl on September 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $53.98. Since that recommendation, shares of Pinnacle Finl have risen 16.1%. We continue to monitor Pinnacle Finl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.