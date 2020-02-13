Top 5 Companies in the Home Improvement Retail Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (HD, LOW, TTS, SHOS, LL)

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Home Depot Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 28.08. Lowe'S Cos Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 26.61. Tile Shop Hldgs ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 13.49.

Sears Hometown A follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 8.93, and Lumber Liquidato rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 6.59.

