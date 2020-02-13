Top 5 Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (CABO, CHTR, CMCSA, DISH, MSGN)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Cable One Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 67.83. Following is Charter Commun-A with a a price to cash flow ratio of 41.88. Comcast Corp-A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 18.28.

Dish Network-A follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.96, and Msg Networks- A rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 6.30.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dish Network-A on November 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Dish Network-A have risen 9.1%. We continue to monitor Dish Network-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.