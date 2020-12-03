Top 5 Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (MUSA, CRMT, CWH, LAD, ORLY)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Murphy Usa Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 144.67. Following is America'S Car-Ma with a a price to cash flow ratio of 126.33. Camping World Holdings Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 103.04.

Lithia Motors-A follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 58.68, and O'Reilly Automot rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 35.30.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Murphy Usa Inc and will alert subscribers who have MUSA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.