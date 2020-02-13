Shares of Xl Group Ltd Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (XL, HALL, WTM, ERIE, UIHC)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Xl Group Ltd ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 449.21. Following is Hallmark Finl with a a price to cash flow ratio of 72.53. White Mountains ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 51.89.

Erie Indemnity-A follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 44.15, and United Insurance rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 43.37.

