Shares of Us Cellular Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry (USM, SPOK, TDS, SHEN, TMUS)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Us Cellular Corp ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 739.71. Following is Spok Holdings In with a a price to cash flow ratio of 36.62. Telephone & Data ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 29.68.

Shenandoah Telec follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 27.14, and T-Mobile Us Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.12.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in T-Mobile Us Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of T-Mobile Us Inc in search of a potential trend change.