Shares of New York Times-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Publishing Industry (NYT, NWS, NWSA, SCHL, MDP)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

New York Times-A ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 3,222.82. Following is News Corp-Cl B with a a price to cash flow ratio of 36.15. News Corp-Cl A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 35.27.

Scholastic Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 15.91, and Meredith Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.79.

