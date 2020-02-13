Shares of Mosaic Co/The Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (MOS, FMC, MON, SMG, AVD)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Mosaic Co/The ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 61.88. Following is Fmc Corp with a a price to cash flow ratio of 57.23. Monsanto Co ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 28.27.

Scotts Miracle follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.83, and Amer Vanguard rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 9.76.

