Shares of Marcus & Millich Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Real Estate Services Industry (MMI, HF, JLL, RMAX, ASPS)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Marcus & Millich ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 17.70. Hff Inc-A is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 15.50. Jones Lang Lasal ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 9.90.

Re/Max Holdings follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.20, and Altisource Port rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 2.46.

