Shares of Coca-Cola Co/The Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Soft Drinks Industry (KO, MNST, PEP, FIZZ, COKE)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Coca-Cola Co/The ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 44.59. Following is Monster Beverage with a a price to cash flow ratio of 40.95. Pepsico Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 27.29.

Natl Beverage follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.62, and Coca-Cola Bottli rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 19.55.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Natl Beverage. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Natl Beverage in search of a potential trend change.