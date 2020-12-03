Shares of Avid Technology Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (AVID, EFII, AAPL, SSYS, NTAP)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Avid Technology ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 279.66. Elec For Imaging is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 45.58. Apple Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 28.10.

Stratasys Ltd follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 18.94, and Netapp Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 13.72.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Elec For Imaging on January 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $25.32. Since that recommendation, shares of Elec For Imaging have risen 46.0%. We continue to monitor Elec For Imaging for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.