Shares of Avid Technology Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (AVID, EFII, AAPL, SSYS, NTAP)
Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Avid Technology ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 279.66. Elec For Imaging is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 45.58. Apple Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 28.10.
Stratasys Ltd follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 18.94, and Netapp Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 13.72.
