Shares of Armada Hoffler P Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Diversified REITs Industry (AHH, IRET, SRC, AAT, PSB)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Armada Hoffler P ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 30,458.30. Investors Real is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 740.80. Spirit Realty ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 410.03.

American Assets follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.93, and Ps Business Park rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.04.

