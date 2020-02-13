Select Medical is Among the Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (SEM, ENSG, USPH, ACHC, HCA)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Select Medical ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 667.99. Following is Ensign Group Inc with a a price to cash flow ratio of 170.00. Us Physical Ther ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 31.57.

Acadia Healthcar follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 23.27, and Hca Healthcare I rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.62.

