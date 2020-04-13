Ringcentral In-A is Among the Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (RNG, ZEN, AYX, WK, PCTY)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ringcentral In-A ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 1,098.28. Zendesk Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 377.67. Alteryx Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 339.07.

Workiva Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 331.84, and Paylocity Holdin rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 192.34.

