Ringcentral In-A is Among the Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (RNG, ZEN, WK, PCYG, PCTY)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ringcentral In-A ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 982.32. Following is Zendesk Inc with a a price to cash flow ratio of 449.63. Workiva Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 435.69.

Park City Group follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 325.42, and Paylocity Holdin rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 252.04.

