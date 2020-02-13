Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Wd-40 Co in the Household Products Industry (WDFC, PG, CLX, CHD, CL)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Wd-40 Co ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 82.52. Procter & Gamble is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 34.23. Clorox Co ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 33.25.

Church & Dwight follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 29.80, and Colgate-Palmoliv rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 26.78.

