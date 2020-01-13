Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Monogram Residen in the Residential REITs Industry (MORE, AIV, EQR, NXRT, CPT)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Monogram Residen ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 6,116.92. Following is Apartment Invest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 514.19. Equity Residenti ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 93.51.

Nexpoint Resi follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 73.94, and Camden Prop Tr rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 71.69.

