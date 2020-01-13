Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Innerworkings In in the Commercial Printing Industry (INWK, CMPR, BRC, LABL, EBF)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Innerworkings In ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 81.28. Cimpress Nv is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 40.64. Brady Corp - A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.53.

Multi-Color Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 13.82, and Ennis Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 12.75.

