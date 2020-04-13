Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Fmc Corp in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (FMC, MOS, MON, SMG, AVD)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Fmc Corp ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 48.39. Following is Mosaic Co/The with a a price to cash flow ratio of 39.44. Monsanto Co ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 28.27.

Scotts Miracle follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 23.22, and Amer Vanguard rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 8.65.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Monsanto Co on April 9th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $122.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Monsanto Co have risen 4.8%. We continue to monitor Monsanto Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.