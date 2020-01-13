Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Digi Intl Inc in the Communications Equipment Industry (DGII, UBNT, VIAV, CLFD, EMKR)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Digi Intl Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 653.65. Ubiquiti Network is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 85.98. Viavi Solutions ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 83.96.

Clearfield Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 43.84, and Emcore Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 43.27.

