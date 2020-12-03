Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Delta Natural Ga in the Gas Utilities Industry (DGAS, UGI, NFG, SGU, SPH)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Delta Natural Ga ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 143.06. Following is Ugi Corp with a a price to cash flow ratio of 17.30. Natl Fuel Gas Co ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 13.79.

Star Group L.P. follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 10.25, and Suburban Propane Partners LP rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 6.01.

