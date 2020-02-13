Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Delta Natural Ga in the Gas Utilities Industry (DGAS, UGI, NFG, SGU, SPH)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Delta Natural Ga ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 143.06. Ugi Corp is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.37. Natl Fuel Gas Co ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 15.64.

Star Group L.P. follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 11.36, and Suburban Propane Partners LP rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.55.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Star Group L.P. on February 9th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.69. Since that call, shares of Star Group L.P. have fallen 5.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.