Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Coca-Cola Co/The in the Soft Drinks Industry (KO, MNST, PEP, FIZZ, COKE)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Coca-Cola Co/The ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 47.71. Following is Monster Beverage with a a price to cash flow ratio of 43.40. Pepsico Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 29.63.

Natl Beverage follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 20.19, and Coca-Cola Bottli rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 19.98.

