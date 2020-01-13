Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Cable One Inc in the Cable & Satellite Industry (CABO, CHTR, CMCSA, DISH, MSGN)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Cable One Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 61.46. Charter Commun-A is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 39.61. Comcast Corp-A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 17.87.

Dish Network-A follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.02, and Msg Networks- A rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 6.28.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Charter Commun-A on August 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $398.22. Since that recommendation, shares of Charter Commun-A have risen 26.8%. We continue to monitor Charter Commun-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.