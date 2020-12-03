Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Ally Financial I in the Consumer Finance Industry (ALLY, NNI, CACC, ECPG, GDOT)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ally Financial I ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 348.18. Nelnet Inc-Cl A is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 27.96. Credit Acceptanc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 14.33.

Encore Capital G follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 9.58, and Green Dot Corp-A rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 8.26.

