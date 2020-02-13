Rapid7 Inc is Among the Companies in the Systems Software Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (RPD, VRNS, NOW, DATA, PFPT)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Rapid7 Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 283.75. Varonis Systems is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 226.39. Servicenow Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 121.62.

Tableau Softwa-A follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 81.01, and Proofpoint Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 52.29.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tableau Softwa-A on June 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $122.03. Since that recommendation, shares of Tableau Softwa-A have risen 38.9%. We continue to monitor Tableau Softwa-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.