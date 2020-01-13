Pbf Energy Inc-A has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (PBF, CVI, NS, REX, PSX)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Pbf Energy Inc-A ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 55,821.13. Cvr Energy Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 72.37. Nustar Energy L P ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 31.71.

Rex American Res follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 30.12, and Phillips 66 rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 29.75.

Phillips 66 rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 29.75.