Omnicell Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Technology Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (OMCL, VCRA, VEEV, INOV, MDSO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Omnicell Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 322.04. Vocera Communica is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 116.03. Veeva Systems-A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 91.23.

Inovalon Holdi-A follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 84.24, and Medidata Solutio rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 67.53.

