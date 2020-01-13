Norwegian Cruise is Among the Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (NCLH, HLT, H, VAC, MAR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Norwegian Cruise ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 61.90. Hilton Worldwide is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 40.63. Hyatt Hotels-A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 33.36.

Marriott Vacatio follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 29.65, and Marriott Intl-A rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.84.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Marriott Vacatio on October 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $108.34. Since that recommendation, shares of Marriott Vacatio have risen 17.1%. We continue to monitor Marriott Vacatio for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.