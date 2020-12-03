Mindbody Inc-A has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Internet Software & Services Industry (MB, COUP, NEWR, BV, ANGI)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Mindbody Inc-A ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 485,734.81. Coupa Software I is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 419.19. New Relic Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 261.61.

Bazaarvoice Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 173.96, and Angie'S List Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 154.88.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of New Relic Inc on February 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $64.21. Since that call, shares of New Relic Inc have fallen 29.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.