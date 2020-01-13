Marcus & Millich has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Real Estate Services Industry (MMI, HF, JLL, RMAX, ASPS)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Marcus & Millich ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.23. Following is Hff Inc-A with a a price to cash flow ratio of 15.50. Jones Lang Lasal ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 12.12.

Re/Max Holdings follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 10.84, and Altisource Port rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 6.35.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Re/Max Holdings on September 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.45. Since that recommendation, shares of Re/Max Holdings have risen 31.6%. We continue to monitor Re/Max Holdings for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.