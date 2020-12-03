Malibu Boats-A is Among the Companies in the Leisure Products Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (MBUU, BC, JOUT, HAS, ELY)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Malibu Boats-A ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 20.18. Following is Brunswick Corp with a a price to cash flow ratio of 17.69. Johnson Outdoo-A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 16.55.

Hasbro Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 13.36, and Callaway Golf Co rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 12.85.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Malibu Boats-A and will alert subscribers who have MBUU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.