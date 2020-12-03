Innerworkings In is Among the Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (INWK, CMPR, BRC, LABL, EBF)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Innerworkings In ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 37.77. Following is Cimpress Nv with a a price to cash flow ratio of 34.58. Brady Corp - A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 17.77.

Multi-Color Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 13.82, and Ennis Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 10.96.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cimpress Nv. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cimpress Nv in search of a potential trend change.