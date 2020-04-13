Home Depot Inc has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (HD, LOW, TTS, SHOS, LL)

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Home Depot Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 23.43. Following is Lowe'S Cos Inc with a a price to cash flow ratio of 20.29. Tile Shop Hldgs ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 13.49.

Sears Hometown A follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 8.93, and Lumber Liquidato rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 5.07.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Lumber Liquidato. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Lumber Liquidato in search of a potential trend change.