Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Managed Health Care Industry Detected in Shares of Healthequity Inc (HQY, UNH, ANTM, MGLN, WCG)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 58.48. Following is Unitedhealth Grp with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.58. Anthem Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 23.77.

Magellan Health follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 16.59, and Wellcare Health rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 16.23.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wellcare Health on October 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $273.66. Since that recommendation, shares of Wellcare Health have risen 22.9%. We continue to monitor Wellcare Health for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.