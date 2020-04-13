Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Managed Health Care Industry Detected in Shares of Healthequity Inc (HQY, UNH, ANTM, WCG, HUM)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 38.67. Following is Unitedhealth Grp with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.00. Anthem Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 18.73.

Wellcare Health follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 16.89, and Humana Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 14.01.

