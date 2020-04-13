Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Internet Software & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Mindbody Inc-A (MB, COUP, NEWR, ANGI, BV)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Mindbody Inc-A ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 485,734.81. Following is Coupa Software I with a a price to cash flow ratio of 470.10. New Relic Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 299.19.

Angie'S List Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 158.33, and Bazaarvoice Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 153.44.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mindbody Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have MB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.