Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Health Care Services Industry Detected in Shares of Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT, LHCG, CHE, AMED, CRVL)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Biotelemetry Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 130.37. Lhc Group Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 111.42. Chemed Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 77.01.

Amedisys Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 68.06, and Corvel Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 52.16.

