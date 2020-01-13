Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Health Care Services Industry Detected in Shares of Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT, LHCG, CRVL, CHE, AMED)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Biotelemetry Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 151.07. Lhc Group Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 113.97. Corvel Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 85.63.

Chemed Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 75.01, and Amedisys Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 61.71.

